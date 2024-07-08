[Video] Erica Fernandes Showcases Her Dance Talent On ‘O Mere Sona Re’ Song

Erica Fernandes is a well-known Indian television actress who appears in serials such as Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and Kasauti Zindagi Ki 2. Aside from her acting abilities, the actress keeps her fans engaged through her social media posts, which range from work updates to personal insights on Instagram. Recently, Erica Fernandes grooves and showcases her stunning moves on the ‘O Mere Sona Re’ song. Take a view the latest dance video below-

Erica Fernandes’s Dances On “O Mere Sona Re” Song-

Taking to an Instagram post, Erica Fernandes shared a video of herself appearing in a casual white and black stripe print, round neckline, half-sleeves crop top, and pairs with blue waist-length jeans, which gives divine vibes. Erica styles her look with gold bracelets and diamond ear studs and opts for side-partition wavy open tresses. The actress opts for minimal makeup with matte lips, which makes her look gorgeous. The actress dances to the “O Mere Sona Re” remake song as her syncing steps and striking moves make her watch her on a loop.

The original song, sung by Asha Bhosle and Mohammed Rafi, featured Shammi Kapoor and Asha Parekh and was released on 21 October 1966 for the Teesri Manzil movie.

By sharing a video, Erica Fernandes wrote, “Sona dance to Sona re hhaaayyeee!”

