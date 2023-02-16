Erica Fernandes never fails to astound us. Whether it’s with her fashion or just her honed acting chops on the screen, Erica has always made sure to keep us wooed. As of now, Erica is venturing out to Dubai for work, and was earlier hosting a gaming show. Before that, she shot to recognition in India after starring in the shows Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. However, her work in the show KRPKAB got her more admiration from the netizens.

As of now, she’s been busy with her new music video Ishq Hua, which got immense appreciation from the listeners and Erica fans, given Erica’s all-time sweet gesture that she has put up so far.

Owing to that, Erica’s very dear friend from Dubai Shakeeb Hayath can be seen proposing to Erica with a beautiful red rose in hand. Erica accepted it too. Erica wore a stylish neon green top along with black pants. She completed the look with minimal makeup and sleek straight hair. Shakeeb on the other hand looked stunning in the black abstract-printed shirt that he teamed with gelled hair and beard.

Shakeeb shared the video and synced it to the song Ishq Hua and also collaborated with Erica Fernandes.

Here take a look-

Soon after the video got surfaced online, fans couldn’t help but go gushed over the video.

One wrote, “ I thought Erica is enough, but this beautiful song and team work is bonus.

Another wrote, “ You look pretty Erii (g (g) … beautiful song .. all

the best dear”

A third user wrote, “ Our Supergirl Erica looking So…o Prettiest Beautiful Your dance is superb rocking Love this song a God bless you”