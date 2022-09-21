Ever got tired of ‘filling-in’ your eyebrows with makeup every time you go out for parties, and own the perfect look? Well, we know it’s frustrating to get it right all the time, and sometimes we do mess it up!

That being said, Erica Fernandes has now, the tv babe has now owned it all on point, as she opted for a pro guide, getting her nano blading done to get the perfect eyebrows.

Sharing a video of the same on her social media, she wrote, “Before and after eyebrow nano blading.”

She added, “A perfect option for the ones like me who have a scar/cut on your eyebrow or have less volume which you keep filling up with makeup Got mine done at @bo.permanentmakeupdubai. Waiting to see what it looks like after it heals”

Take a look-