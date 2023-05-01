Watch: Rashami Desai gets dancing shoes on in stunning maroon outfit, internet is impressed

Rashami Desai shows oof her stunning dance moves in maroon outfit, check out video below

The vivacious and versatile Rashami Desai has been making waves in the entertainment industry with her outstanding performances and captivating presence. This talented actress, known for her impeccable acting prowess and magnetic personality, has been a force to reckon with in the world of Indian television.

Rashami Desai’s journey in the entertainment industry has been nothing short of remarkable. With an illustrious career spanning over a decade, she has carved a niche for herself in the industry and has become a household name. Her ability to portray a wide range of characters with effortless ease has won her critical acclaim and adoration from fans worldwide.

Apart from being the stunning actor that she is, the actress is also a remarkable dancer to look at. Owing to that, here we have shared her latest video, where we can see her dancing all stylish and groovy, check out-

Rashami Desai dances like queen

Rashami Desai took to her Instagram handle to share the video. In the video, we can see the Bigg Boss beauty wearing a stylish maroon satin silk co-Ord set. The actress wore a maroon crop shirt that she teamed with high waist pleated skirt. The diva completed the look with her mid-parted sleek hairdo. She completed the look with smokey metallic eyes and red lips.

Sharing the dance video, Rashami wrote, “No life without music and dance 💕”

Here take a look-

Rashami Desai Work

While we mostly know her from the Indian television backdrop, the actress has also come a long way with her work in the Bhojpuri entertainment industry too. Speaking of her work in television, her portrayal in Naagin has earned her immense love.