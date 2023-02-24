Rashami Desai unleashes her dancer shoes once again in the latest video reel on Instagram. The actress can be seen performing some swagger sass dance moves to the popular trending song on the Instagram, People. With all the hip sways and hand gestures, Rashami got all the moves slaying with her killer expressions and lip-syncs.

And talking of her fashion, well, the diva never disappoints, no matter what she slips into. Whether western, or Indian, or even Indo-Western, the actress knows the best.

In the video, we can see Rashami Desai showing some sassy moves aboard. Looking stunning and hot in her Indo-Western look, wearing a beautiful multicoloured striped saree, she teamed it with matching blouse. She completed the look with black heels, a mid-parted sleek ponytail and sheer accessories. For makeup, she rounded it off with bold beautiful eyes and nude lips.

Further Details About The Outfit, as shared by Rashami Desai:

Managed by @tdfbysnehachuri

Video by @sk_.click

Location : @thefocuscity_studio

Styling by @rimadidthat @mediatribein

Outfit by @zeel_ritu_agarwal

Makeup @_manimua

Hair @nikita_makeover

Shoot Assisted by @makeupbynainaa

She further added hashtags like, #rashamidesai #rashmians #diva #love #reel #fashion #trending #happiness #lovedancing #immagical✨🧞‍♀️🦄 #whatelseispossible

Here take a look-

On the work front, Rashami Desai is known for her fierce participation in Bigg Boss in the recent times. What’s more captivating about her is how unapologetic she has been all the time with her opinions and POVs. And it’s been the same with her fashion choices too. The actress has acted in countless tv shows and in Bhojpuri shows too. She has also been featured in music videos.