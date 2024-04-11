Watch: Shehnaaz Gill Mesmerizes Our Heart With Her Soulful Voice On Latest Song’ Dhup Lagdi’

Shehnaaz Gill is a talented actress who is well-known for her versatile acting skills. She is a talented actress and a soulful singer whose voice has long wowed her fans. Fans have been eagerly waiting to hear her speak, and it appears that the wait is now over! The “Punjab ki Sherni” has launched her own song, ‘Dhup Lagdi,’ and the emotional music will undoubtedly touch your heart! This time, she shared a video of herself, giving us a glimpse of her song on Instagram. Take a look below.

Shehnaaz Gill’s Soulful Voice Appearance On ‘Dhup Lagdi’-

Shehnaaz Gill, the epitome of grace and elegance, has graced her latest song ‘Dhup Lagdi’ with her presence. Her choice of a red and pink duo shade flared kurta creates a visually striking contrast, while the blue and silver floral work adds intricate detailing and a touch of glamour. The combination of colors and embellishments adds depth and dimension to Shehnaaz’s look, enhancing her natural beauty.

Her hair is fashioned in middle-parted loose waves, adding to the allure of the outfit. For makeup, Shehnaaz chooses a soft look, gold shimmery eyelids, blushy cheekbones, and a peachy glossy lip color that complements the vibrant hues of her outfit. To complete her ensemble, Shehnaaz opted for a silver nose pin that complemented the outfit without overpowering its beauty.

In the video, she sings her latest song, ‘Dhup Lagdi,’ enjoying every beat as she taps her finger, and her expression says it all.

Did you like Shehnaaz Gill's voice?