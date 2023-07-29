ADVERTISEMENT
Watch: Shehnaaz Gill Slips Into Sensual Glam In Black

Shehnaaz Gill is a slayer in the entertainment business. The diva today slips into black glam, flaunting her sensual avatar in the latest Instagram dump.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
29 Jul,2023 21:09:32
Shehnaaz Gill is soaring the temperature with her black glam. The evergreen girl will uplift your mood with her sensual look in the latest Instagram reel. The video starts with a wide-angle view of the city. As it proceeds features the diva as she takes a glimpse of the city from the glass window. Later Shehnaaz slides her finger on the walls making up for the mood.

The cinematic video shows her beautiful eyes and slowly reveals her full look. Shehnaaz wore a one-shoulder crop top paired with a thigh-high slit skirt. She styled it with her open hairstyle, blushed cheeks, and matte brown lips. She added a statement look with black glasses and black high-block heels.

The 30-year-old, as the video proceeds, slips into sensual glam as she slides her finger over her hair, securing her look and peeping in the mirror. She turns to look into the camera and makes one go gaga over her look. Throughout the video, she flaunted her picturesque figure and stunning looks. She embraced her beauty in the mirror selfies.

From the view of the city, it seems that the actress is in Dubai and staying near the famous Burj Khalifa building. The diva knows to grab our attention with her gorgeousness.

Did you like Shehnaaz Gill’s sensual glam? Please share your thoughts in the comments. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

