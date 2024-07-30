Yeh Hai Chahatein’s Shagun Sharma Gets Upset With Co-star Dipali Sharma, Shares BTS From Mehendi Sequence

Shagun Sharma is a well-known Indian television actress known for her powerful stints on-screen. With her roles in shows like Ishk Par Zor Nahi, Sasural Genda Phool 2, and others, she became a household name. Currently, she appears in StarPlus’s show Yeh Hai Chahatein, portraying the role of Kaashvi. The actress often shares glimpses from the show’s set, showcasing behind-the-scenes moments. However, today, she is upset with her co-star, Dipali Sharma. Let’s find out what happened.

Taking to her Instagram story, Shagun shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse from the Mehendi sequence. Everyone looks excited, enjoying the fun shooting time. However, in the story, Shagun reveals that ” Meera fired her from the job. I was applying Mehendi on her hand, but she denied saying ‘Mai nahi lagwaungi mehendi tujhse'”. However, in the text, Shagun reveals that she is upset with Dipali as she didn’t allow her to apply mehendi on her hand. In the text, she wrote, “Mujhe itna bura lag raha hai. Maine emojis banai thi, pathake banaye thw.”

Actress Dipali Sharma plays Meera. From the visuals, it seems Dipali is preparing for her Mehendi ceremony, and this glimpse is of the Mehendi sequence. However, the photo of Shagun and Dipali embracing the fun moments on the set highlights their bond behind the scenes. It is always a treat to see them together.