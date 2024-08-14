Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhira Aka Samridhii Shukla Teases Her Fans Sharing Bridal Look From Upcoming Wedding Sequence

Rajan Shahi produced StarPlus’s show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, which has been winning hearts with its gripping storyline and interesting dramas every day. According to the current plot, Armaan (Rohit Purohit) argues with Dadisa (Anita Raj) about Abhira (Samridhii Shukla). He leaves the house to marry Abhira. On the other hand, Dadisa Kidnaps Abhira creates a panic situation. But this was just a prank by Dadisa to tease Armaan. Dadisa reveals the truth and agrees to Armaan and Abhira’s marriage. She protects them from evil eyes by performing traditional tricks. Everyone becomes happy and begins to prepare for marriage. As the wedding bell rings, Abhira, played by Samridhii Shukla, shares her new look in the red lehenga, which hints at her bridal look. Let’s take a look below.

Abhira, aka Samridhii Shukla, uploaded a photo on her Instagram story showcasing her new look in a red lehenga from the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Sharing the photo, the actress wrote, “The festivities begin (with a red heart).” At the same time, the colorful decoration of the set and luxurious look make it evident that this wedding will be grand and a must-see show in the upcoming week.

Samridhii wore a blood-red lehenga, including a deep necklace backless blouse featuring intricate golden threadwork with full sleeves. She paired her look with a heavily embellished lehenga skirt featuring traditional golden prints and embroidery. The actress completes her look with a sheer dupatta with thick border lace. She elevates her appearance with a mid-part open hairstyle, giving her simplicity with a beautiful diamond maan tika, nose ring, stud earrings, bangles, and a beautiful necklace. With minimal makeup and bold red lips, the actress looks oh-so-breathtaking.