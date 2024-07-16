Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actress Garvita Sadhwani Welcomes New Cast, Enjoys Karaoke Session With Co-stars

There is a surprise for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fans as a new cast joins the show. The show’s actress Garvita Sadhwani, who plays the role of Ruhi, shared a cute photo with the new cast member and welcomed him into the family. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most loved and longest-running shows produced by Rajan Shahi. The show casts Samridhii Shukla And Rohit Purohit as the lead pair.

Garvita Sadhwani Welcomes New Cast Of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

On Tuesday, 16 July, Garvita shared a cute photo with the show’s new cast member. And if you wonder who that person is, let us reveal that Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Romiit Raaj enters the show as Rohit Poddar, who is Armaan Poddar’s brother. Shivam Khajuria earlier played the character of Rohit. He will also play Ruhi’s (Garvita Sadhwani) husband role. This is not the first time Romiit and Garvita have played as a couple. The duo earlier appeared as husband and wife in the show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si. Sharing a cute selfie photo, the actress wrote, “Welcome @romitrajprasher in YRKKH as Rohit (with a red heart and heart made with hands).”

On the other hand, Garvita shares a great bond with her co-stars and often entertains her fans by providing behind-the-scenes glimpses. Today, the actress enjoys the Karaoke session with her co-stars Manthan Setia, Sharon Varma, and Siddharth Vasudev. With the visuals, it seems the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors enjoyed a fun time together after the shoot, heading for their home late at night. The group showcased their talent by singing Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif’s song Tu Jaane Na from the movie Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani. In the next story, the actress writes, “Galat sur par feelings correct hai guys.”