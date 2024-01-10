Review of Sony TV’s Shrimad Ramayan: The epic saga leaves a lasting impression

Sony Entertainment Television continues to captivate audiences by offering a diverse array of shows that cater to a wide range of preferences. With an unwavering commitment to delivering quality content, Sony TV launched new show Shrimad Ramayan that has gracefully unveiled a pivotal and cherished moment in the revered saga of Lord Ram, the divine birth of Ram Lalla. Teaming up with Swastik Productions, known for its grand storytelling in Indian television, Sony TV has presented this epic with larger-than-life production values, promising a visual treat for audiences.

The storyline revolves around King Dashrath, known for his righteousness and devotion to duty, ruling the prosperous kingdom of Ayodhya. However, the lack of a male heir to carry forward his dynasty becomes the central theme. The narrative takes a divine turn as a yagna performed by King Dashrath and his queens blesses them with sons – Lord Ram to Queen Kausalya, Bharat to Queen Kaikeyi, and the twins Lakshman and Shatragun to Queen Sumitra.

The casting of Shrimad Ramayan is a standout feature, with Sujoy Reu embodying the role of Maryada Purushottam Prabhu Shri Ram, Prachi Bansal portraying the gentle yet strong Mata Sita, Nikitin Dheer bringing to life the formidable Ravan, Nirbhay Wadhwa embodying the revered Lord Hanuman, Basant Bhatt as the loyal Lakshman, Arav Chowdharry as King Dashrath, and Shilpa Saklani as Queen Kaikeyi, among others. The attention to detail in costumes, set design, and visual effects elevates the overall viewing experience, transporting the audience to the enchanting worlds of Ayodhya and Lanka.

What sets Shrimad Ramayan apart is the surprisingly fresh and convincing cast. The casting director’s keen eye for detail deserves special recognition, as each actor breathes life into their respective characters. The rich storytelling, coupled with impressive visual effects, brings the supernatural elements to life, captivating the audience from start to finish.

In a landscape filled with various adaptations of Ramayana, keeping audiences hooked is no small feat. However, Shrimad Ramayan successfully achieves this with its stunning visuals and stellar performances by the cast. The blend of authenticity and innovation makes this a commendable addition to the array of Ramayana adaptations. In conclusion, Shrimad Ramayan has managed to strike a harmonious balance between tradition and contemporary storytelling. The show is a must-watch for enthusiasts of Indian epic narratives.

IWMBuzz.com credits the show 3.5 out of 5 stars.