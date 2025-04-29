Aditi Sharma To Bring In New Drama As Vihaan’s Girlfriend In Jaadu Teri Nazar

The Star Plus show Jaadu Teri Nazar – Dayan Ka Mausam is raising the bar in the supernatural genre, leaving the audience hooked on the edge of their seats. The show became everyone’s favorite in no time with the gripping storylines, intense scenes, unique characters, and mysterious secrets. As the show continues to entertain the viewers with the fight between good and evil, fans can now gear up for another rollercoaster twist with TV actress Aditi Sharma’s entry.

Yes! TV actress Aditi Sharma, known for her charismatic appearances on shows like Rabb Se Hai Dua, Kaleerein, Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka!’ and more, will bring more drama to Jaadu Teri Nazar with her entry. As per the close source, Aditi Sharma will play a pivotal role in the show. Also, the source revealed that Aditi will enter the show as the lead character Vihaan’s girlfriend.

Moreover, Aditi’s character will shake hands with Dayan to fulfill evil intentions. She will play a negative role and make her way into Vihaan’s life as his girlfriend but with her hidden evil intentions. With Aditi’s entry, you can also expect a love triangle, as we already know that the female lead, Gauri, is in love with Vihaan, while Vihaan has yet to realize his feelings.

The Star Plus show ‘Jaadu Teri Nazar – Dayan Ka Mausam’ is produced by Gul Khan. The show features Khushi Dubey as the female lead, Gauri, and Zayn Ibad Khan as the male lead, Vihaan. The show premiered on 28 February 2025.