Anupama’s Nidhi Shah Goes Insta-Official With Boyfriend – Meet Her Special Someone

Nidhi Shah, the beloved television actress, has finally made her relationship public. The talented TV star rose to fame portraying the role of Kinjal in the leading show Anupamaa uploaded a photo on her Instagram handle, surprising her fans by sharing her relationship update on the day of love—Valentine’s Day.

Nidhi shared a picture on her Instagram story with her boyfriend that reveals that the actress is madly in love now. On Valentine’s Day, the actress shared the photo only featuring her hands with her prince charming. Though she didn’t reveal the identity of her boyfriend, her relationship status is not single anymore. In the cute photo, the duo walked hand-in-hand, hinting about their chemistry and true love.

Sharing the photo, Nidhi in the text wrote, “GULAAB DENE WALA CHAHIYE THA GULAAB KI TARAH RAKHNE WALA MIL GAYA.” This quote clarifies that the actress is in a healthy relationship, and everything looks beautiful. She also wished her fans Happy Valentine’s Day (with a red heart). This photo has made fans curious about the mystery man, but we can only wait until that time.

Before the mystery man, Nidhi was in a nine-year relationship with Harish Chandnani, which ended in 2020. It was also rumored that she was dating co-star Aashish Mehrotra. But the duo quashed these claims, citing that they are good friends. The actress quit Anupama in 2024 after working for almost four years and getting appreciation for her character.