Exclusive: Rahil Azam to enter Anupamaa?

Rahil Azam who is a powerhouse when it comes to performances, with amazingly challenging roles in his career, is in all likelihood to enter Rajan Shahi and Star Plus’ show Anupamaa. As we know, a few notable works of Rahil include Gulaal, Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Naa, Maha Kumbh, Maddam Sir, Dheere Dheere Se etc.

Director’s Kut’s show Anupamaa will soon introduce the male protagonist, Prem’s family. The role of Prem, as we know, is being played by Shivam Khajuria. We have already seen the entry of actress Sheersha Tiwari in the role of Prarthna, who is slated to be Prem’s sister.

We at IWMBuzz.com have reported exclusively about RadhaKrishn fame actress Zalak Desai entering Anupamaa as Prem’s mother. If you have missed reading it, you can check the story here.

Exclusive: Zalak Desai to enter Anupamaa

Now, IWMBuzz.com has exclusive news of popular and versatile actor Rahil Azam being in advanced talks for a prized entry in Anupamaa. Rahil was recently seen in Shaitani Rasmein in the role of Mallik.

As per a reliable source, “Though Rahil has not been locked as yet, Rahil is very likely to join the cast of Anupamaa. If this happens, he will be seen in a powerful role, and will play Prem’s father.”

We buzzed Rahil but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.