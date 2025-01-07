Exclusive: Zalak Desai to enter Anupamaa

Rajan Shahi’s banner Director’s Kut has been providing unlimited entertainment in the medium of television for decades. The production house presently has popular and long-running shows on Star Plus, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa. Both shows are highly ranked and are doing well to gain appreciation from the masses. However, there is no denying that Anupamaa has also been known for certain controversial developments over the last few months. The recent of them has been the replacement of Alisha Parveen, the new-generation lead in the show. She has been replaced by Kumkum Bhagya and actress of Imlie fame, Adrija Roy. As we know, there is a love triangle going on in the show with Maahi (Spreha Chatterjee) and Raahi (Adrija Roy) loving Prem (Shivam Khajuria). The plot also shows Prem’s past and family life which is intriguing. We have seen the entry of Prarthna (Sheersha Tiwari) who is shown as the sister of Prem. Now, the big news is that Anupamaa will see a few major entries, which will throw light on the family of Prem.

IWMBuzz.com has exclusive news of popular actress Zalak Desai entering Anupamaa. Zalak is known for her role as Maharani Rukmini and Lakshmi in RadhaKrishn. She has also featured in shows like Laado 2, Namah Lakshmi Narayan, Shubhaarambh, Karmadhikari Shani Dev etc.

Our source tells us, “Zalak will play mother to Prem.”

The introduction of the male protagonist’s family in shows by Director’s Kut has always been a major high point in the shows, with more diversification to the main plot. We look forward to this new graph in Anupamaa.

We buzzed Zalak but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the Producer Rajan Shahi and the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

