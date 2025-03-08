Anushka Sen To Avneet Kaur: Divas Slay In Bold & Trendy Outfits

Fashion keeps changing every day and our beloved divas like Anushka Sen, Nidhi Shah and Avneet Kaur are known to redefining trends with their out-of-the-box, bold, statement and risky attire, which looks impossible to carry, but these divas prove that they can slay in every style effortlessly. Let’s delve into their latest glam in bold and trendy attire.

1) Anushka Sen is enjoying her time on her Tanzania vacation. The diva is setting goals for the vacation in her Gen-Z-inspired fashion, wearing a simple white dress, giving her trendy vibes in a bold statement. She wore a blue bralette teamed with a white knitted see-through dress, giving her a simple yet beautiful look.

2) Nidhi Shah knows no boundaries when it comes to fashion. She wore a grayish blue bodycon dress featuring a ruched pattern, giving her a sizzling touch. The plunging neckline with figure-hugging fit made her look oh-so-pretty. Her new look is a perfect example of stunning style with a sizzling appearance. With her charm, the actress slayed her glam.

3) Avneet is the sass queen of the town. She is sugar and spice and everything nice. The actress flaunted her Gen-Z style in a bold crop top featuring a one-shoulder pattern with a tie-knot pattern around the bust. Highlighting her curves, she teamed her look with a low-waist denim secured with a black belt. With her minimal makeup, she slayed her appearance effortlessly.