Badi Door Se Aaye Hain fame Shruti Rawat announces separation from husband Nikkhil Agawane

Talented actress Shruti Rawat recently took to Instagram and shared the news of her separation from her husband Nikkhil Agawane. The couple, who tied the knot in a lavish Maharashtrian wedding ceremony in December 2016, has decided to part ways to pursue their individual paths.

The announcement shocked their fans and well-wishers, who had admired their strong bond and loving relationship. In her post, Shruti expressed gratitude to all their supporters and friends for the love they have received over the years.

Shruti wrote, “To all our well wishers, After much deliberation and thought, Nikkhil and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship for almost a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our well-wishers to support us during this time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support.”

Shruti and Nikkhil are proud parents to a little girl named Sia. However, the announcement has not mentioned the decision on who Sia will stay with. The couple had often shared glimpses of their blissful marital life on their social media handles, showcasing their love and joy with their followers. Their wedding, rich with Maharashtrian traditions, was grand, with Mehndi, Sangeet, and other rituals celebrated enthusiastically.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more interesting updates.