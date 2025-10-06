Bharti Singh And Harssh Limbachiyaa Announce 2nd Pregnancy, Congratulations Pour In From Celebs

Good news for Bharti Singh and Harssh Limbachiyaa fans as the entertainment industry’s most loved couple is all set to become parents again. Taking to her Instagram handle, Bharti shared a cute photo with her husband, Harsh, announcing her second pregnancy and flaunting her baby bump. This announcement has made this evening more special, and the internet can’t keep calm.

The much-loved couple, who are already doting parents to their son Laksh, known as Golla, shared their happiness as they announced that their family is about to grow bigger, as they are expecting again. In the shared photo, Bharti is seen flaunting her baby bump while Harssh adored her, touching her baby bump, creating a sweet moment, and with the caption, the comedian said, “we are pregnant again #blessed #ganpatibappamorya #thankyougod #babycomingsoon.”

As soon as the comedian-writer couple Bharti and Harsh announced their second pregnancy, colleagues and friends from the industry couldn’t hold back but shared their excitement and love with congratulatory comments, including stars like Jannat Zubair, Parineeti Chopra, Shilpa Shirodkar, Sayantani Ghosh, Niti Taylor, Pratik Sahejpal, and others.

Bharti Singh and Harssh Limbachiyaa tied the knot in December 2017, and after almost five years, the couple welcomed their first child, Golla, in April 2022. Now, they are all set to become parents again, and fans can’t wait longer.

Many congratulations to the couple!