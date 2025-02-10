Chhavi Mittal Calls Out Social Media Obsession With ‘Meaningless’ Beachwear Posts

Addressing the ongoing controversy of popular YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia’s comment on the show India’s Got Latent with other celebrity guests like Apoorva Makhija, Samay Raina, and Ashish Chanchlani, TV actress Chhavi Mittal calls out social media obsession with meaningless beachwear posts rather than focusing on the valuable content.

Chhavi shared a collage photo of screenshots of her reels, featuring posts on speaking about Marital r*pe, Beach cleaning, visiting a trible school, and a video of herself wearing a monokini. She highlighted that meaningless beachwear posts received millions of views while content raising awareness and promoting valuable stuff received fever attention, calling out the obsession with the wrong type of content.

In her long post, Chhavi mentioned the ongoing controversy surrounding India’s Got Latent. She highlighted that the people slamming others are the same people who made the show popular, “The whole uproar about the show ‘India’s Got Latent’ has got me thinking. Who are the people who make such shows popular? It is the same people who are now criticising the makers for stooping down low below in the name of views and publicity. These are all big celebs and ideally should not be slaves to cheap tactics for fame, and yet..”

Further, she asked, “But tell me this, is it not the viewers’ responsibility too to exercise caution while endorsing content that they talk about? Watch?”

Highlighting the meaningless obsession with vulgar content, Chhavi shared her example showing the audience the reality, “In my personal experience, every single time I have tried to create content promoting environment conservation, or supporting an NGO, creating awareness around rare conditions like Fragile X or the likes, I do not get any traction. But lo and behold, one non-sensical meaningless post with me sitting on a beach wearing beachwear will get hundreds of hits.”

Chhavi acknowledged that Ranveer Allahbadia should not have said that emphasized how celebrities steep low to show themselves cool, but instead degrade themselves. Lastly, she also revealed that the audience is eqally at fault for encouraging such content.

