Popular couple known for their comic punches, Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale is pregnant with their first baby. Sugandha announces her pregnancy in style!!

Comedian Sugandha Mishra is known for her stand-up comedy and rib-tickling talk on TV shows. She has been part of many reality shows including The Kapil Sharma Show. Sugandha got married to comedian Sanket Bhosale in April 2021. Now, Sugandha and her hubby Sanket have reached the threshold of a new phase, a new happiness knocking on their doors. Sugandha is pregnant. The couple proudly announced their first pregnancy by putting up cute pictures of Sugandha and Sanket, where Sugandha’s baby bump was quite visible.

Sugandha uploaded fresh pictures taken to announce her first pregnancy. She was wearing a brown maternity gown while Sanket was seen in a swanky pink shirt. The photoshoot was taken along the beach and the couple posed romantically.

Sugandha wrote on social media,

🫶The Best Is Yet To Come…Cant Wait To Meet Our New Addition🥳

kindly keep ur Love & Blessings on🙏🏻 ♾️🧿😍

#swipeleft #babyontheway #blessed #love #sugandhamishra #drsanketbhosale #wearepregnant

Aww!! This news and announcement coming from Sugandha and Sanket have made their fans happy!!

As we know, Sanket and Sugandha met on the set of The Zee Comedy Show. Their love story has been a unique one, with them enjoying marital bliss and happiness after marriage.

This pregnancy of Sugandha surely marks a new chapter in their lives!! We wish them all the very best for the same!!

Here are pictures of Sugandha and Sanket with her pregnancy visible.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Wow!! This is wonderful news coming from the couple!! Wishing Sugandha good health and prosperity during this pregnancy phase!!