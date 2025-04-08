Exclusive: Sugandha Mishra to enter Wagle Ki Duniya; character has a vengeance to settle

Stand-up comedian and actor Sugandha Mishra will be seen entering the show Wagle Ki Duniya Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey on Sony SAB. The show produced by Hats Off Productions will yet again see a relatable track leading to intriguing drama and entertainment. Recently, the show saw the special appearance of popular actor Sudhanshu Pandey as the rockstar Rocky. Actor Paresh Ganatra too entered the show in a major role, wherein he was seen in a triple role.

We at IWMBuzz.com have been reporting exclusively about the entries of Sudhanshu Pandey and Paresh Ganatra. If you have missed reading it, you can check it here.

Exclusive: Sudhanshu Pandey to enter Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya

Exclusive: Paresh Ganatra to enter Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya

We now hear of Sugandha entering the show as an interesting character.

As per a reliable source, “Sugandha will have a mission to carry out and will have vengeance against the Wagle family. She will be a character with multiple shades, and this track will provide for an engaging watch.”

We buzzed Sugandha but did not get through.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Sony SAB’s ‘Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ narrates the engaging story of the Wagle family, echoing the daily struggles of the common man. The cast of the show includes notable actors Rajesh Wagle (Sumeet Raghavan), his wife Vandana (Pariva Pranati), and their kids Sakhi (Chinamayee Salvi) and Atharva (Sheehan Kapahi), as well as the senior Wagles, Srinivas Wagle (Aanjjan Srivastav) and Radhika Wagle (Bharti Achrekar). The unity they display in the face of adversity, and their amusing problem-solving tactics always bring a smile to the viewer’s faces.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.