Actress Ekta Sharma will yet again be back on Sony SAB after a hiatus with the upcoming show, Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil, produced by Sonali Jaffar and Amir Jaffar’s Full House Media. She had earlier done shows, Daddy Samjha Karo and Hansi Toh Phasi, for Sony SAB. As we know, Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil stars Shabir Ahluwalia and Ashi Singh in lead roles. The promo of the family war between Yug Sinha’s family and Kairi Sharma’s family has created a lot of curiosity.

We now hear of Ekta Sharma playing a vital role in the show.

Our source tells us, “Ekta will play the mother of the female lead. She will be a positive character.”

Ekta Sharma is presently seen in Colors’ Mangal Lakshmi – Lakshmi Ka Safar, where she plays the negative role of Jiya’s mother. She has done challenging roles in shows Bepannah Pyar, Brahmarakshas 2. She has shot for JioStar’s web series, Dus June Ki Raat.

