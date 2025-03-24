Exclusive: Sudhanshu Pandey to enter Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya

Popular actor Sudhanshu Pandey who was last seen in the long-running Rajan Shahi and Star Plus show Anupamaa in the role of Vanraj Shah, will soon be back on the small screen with the Sony SAB show Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey. As we know, Sudhanshu gave his all to the complex role of Vanraj Shah, and was loved by audiences for his wonderful portrayal.

Produced by JD Majethia’s Hats Off Productions, the show recently saw the entry of actress Rashami Desai in the role of Meenakshi Kapoor—an intelligent and determined woman whose arrival brought an emotional twist to the Wagle family’s life. She was earlier introduced as a relative, but later on, was revealed to be Kittu’s real mother. The show features Sumeet Raghavan, Pariva Pranati, Anjan Srivastav, Bharati Achrekar, and Chinmayee Salvi.

Now, we hear that actor Sudhanshu Pandey is all set to enter the show in a very challenging role. Though we could not lay our hands on the character details that Sudhanshu will be seen in, we hear that it will be yet another interesting role for the actor.

We buzzed Sudhanshu and he confirmed, “You can call this a special appearance for a particular story in Wagle Ki Duniya. J.D. Majethia and Sumeet are very good friends.”

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

