Exclusive: Paresh Ganatra to enter Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya

Senior actor Paresh Ganatra who is known for his impeccable comic timing and natural flair to performances, will soon enter the Sony SAB and Hats Off Productions’ show Wagle Ki Dunya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey. We at IWMBuzz.com wrote exclusively about the popular actor of Anupamaa fame, Sudhanshu Pandey joining the cast for a special appearance. He entered the show, as Rocky, the charismatic rockstar and an old friend of Vandana.

Now, we at IWMBuzz.com hear that Paresh Ganatra will be making his entry soon, in challenging avatars.

Yes, we specify ‘avatars’ as he will be seen in a triple role in the show.

As per a reliable source, “Paresh Ganatra will play Jyoti’s brother, and will be seen in the roles of Sudhanshu, Himanshu and Dipanshu.”

Well, this will indeed be a rollercoaster fun ride for the actor for sure!!

We buzzed Paresh but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the Producer JD Majethia but did not get revert till we filed the story.

As for Paresh and JD Majethia, they have successfully associated together in many shows, of which include Baa Bahu aur Baby, Khichdi etc.

