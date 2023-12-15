Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale welcome baby girl

Beloved couple, Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale, are on cloud nine as they embark on a new chapter of their lives – parenthood. The couple recently welcomed their first child, a beautiful baby girl, and shared the heartwarming news with their fans on social media. The journey of Sugandha and Sanket, from announcing their relationship to celebrating the arrival of their little one, has been nothing short of a fairy tale.

Sugandha and Sanket, both talented entertainers in the Indian entertainment industry, officially declared their love for each other on social media in 2021. Their public acknowledgment of their relationship was met with immense joy from their fans, who had been eagerly awaiting this confirmation. The couple sealed their love with a grand celebration as they tied the knot on April 26, 2021. The wedding was a star-studded affair, attended by friends and colleagues from the entertainment industry.

Sugandha and Sanket took their fans along on their beautiful journey to parenthood. The couple delighted everyone with an adorable maternity photoshoot, where Sugandha looked radiant in a maroon gown, proudly showcasing her baby bump, while Sanket complemented her in a light pink shirt. The pictures radiated joy and anticipation, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the arrival of their bundle of joy.

The couple recently took to Instagram to share the joyous news of the birth of their baby girl. Sanket, in a heartfelt caption, expressed gratitude for the “Most Beautiful Miracle” that is the epitome of their love. The photos shared from the hospital exuded happiness and captured the special moments of their newfound parenthood. He captioned the post, “The Universe has Blessed us with the Most Beautiful Miracle, Epitome of our Love .. we are blessed with a Cute lil BABY GIRL 🩷🧿 Please keep showering your Love and Blessings”