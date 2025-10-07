“Don’t Worry…”: Sumbul Touqeer Gives Health Update After Falling Sick On Sets Of Itti Si Khushi

The much-loved TV actress Sumbul Touqeer fell sick during a shoot on the sets of her show, Itti Si Khushi, recently. On Monday, October 6, the young actress Sumbul’s blood pressure dropped, deteriorating her health condition while shooting for her current show, reportedly. After which, the shooting was halted for some time.

Sumbul was resting after the low blood pressure, and as soon as she felt better, the actress resumed shooting. Updating her fans about her health, Sumbul posted a picture of herself on social media, sharing her health update. The actress shared a cheerful photo of herself flashing her big smile, and in the text, she informed fans, “I’m all okayyyyyy!!! Don’t worry you guys (red heart).”

On-set sickness is a part and parcel of this industry. Actors often fall ill due to long working hours, extreme shoot locations, and other factors. But these are taken care of immediately, helping to get better.

Sumbul Touqeer is currently winning hearts with her appearance as Anvita Diwekar in the show Itti Si Khushi on Sony SAB, produced by Rose Audio Visuals. Sumbul rose to fame with the Star Plus show Imlie, which made her a household name. Later, she appeared in the show Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon, which also carved her image among fans. The actress also participated in the show Bigg Boss 16 and garnered major fame.