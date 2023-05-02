Exclusive: Abhishek Rawat bags Sudhir Sharma's Colors show Neerja

Abhishek Rawat will be seen in a prominent role in Colors' upcoming show Neerja.

Actor Abhishek Rawat who was last seen as the lead in Sony TV’s Kaamnaa, has bagged his next on TV. He will be seen in a prominent role in Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s banner Sunshine Productions’ upcoming show for Colors. Tentatively titled Neerja, the show will see Rajveer Singh (Qurbaan Hua and Udti Ka Naam Rajjo) and Aastha Sharma (Swaran Ghar, Piya Abhirami) playing the leads.

We now hear of Abhishek Rawat being signed for a prominent role. He was recently seen making a comeback to TV with Choti Sarrdaarni on Colors.

