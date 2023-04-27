Exclusive: Swaran Ghar fame Aastha Sharma to play lead in Sudhir Sharma's Colors show

Aastha Sharma who was seen in Swaran Ghar will be the female lead in Sudhir Sharma's Colors show.

Young and talented actress Aastha Sharma who enthralled one and all initially with her acting chops in Colors’ Swaran Ghar has bagged the lead role in Colors’ next. Aastha was recently seen playing the lead in Dangal’s show Piya Abhimani along with Akshit Sukhija. Now, the news is that she has been locked to play the female lead in Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions’ upcoming Colors show which is tentatively titled Neerja. Neerja we hear, deals with a social issue amid which a love story blooms.

Actor Rajveer Singh has been locked as the lead of the show, as per reports.

We at IWMBuzz.com have reported exclusively about popular actors Ayub Khan, Kamya Punjabi, Vibha Chibber joining the cast of the show.

We now hear of Aastha Sharma all set to play the female lead opposite Rajveer Singh.

We buzzed Aastha but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.