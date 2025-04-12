Exclusive: Abhishek Verma joins Shabir Ahluwalia in Full House Media’s Sony SAB show Ufff…Yeh Love Hai Mushkil

Talented young actor Abhishek Verma, who is known for his portrayals in shows Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Naagin, Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha etc, has bagged a plump role in the upcoming Sony SAB show titled Ufff…Yeh Love Hai Mushkil, produced by Sonali Jaffar and Amir Jaffar’s Full House Media.

As we know, this show will mark the comeback of popular actor Shabir Ahluwalia to television. Shabir who was last seen in Zee TV’s Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, will get into the comedy genre with this family comedy show. The teaser of the same has aroused interest abundantly.

We at IWMBuzz.com were the first to give the exclusive news of Shabir Ahluwalia’s return to television with this show. We have also written about Ashi Singh being the most likely choice for the female lead in the show. If you have missed reading these stories, you can check them here.

Exclusive: Shabir Ahluwalia to play lead in Full House Media’s Sony SAB show

Exclusive: Ashi Singh paired opposite Shabir Ahluwalia in Full House Media’s Sony SAB show Ufff…Yeh Love Hai Mushkil?

Now, we hear of Abhishek Verma playing a crucial role in the show.

We buzzed Abhishek but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.