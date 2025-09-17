Exclusive: After Kumkum Bhagya, Imran Khan returns to Zee TV with Rahul Tewary’s Jagadhatri

Imran Khan, who has given us evergreen roles, starting from Popo in Tara, will yet again associate with Zee TV for the upcoming show Jagadhatri, produced by Rahul Tewary Productions. He was recently part of the main cast of Kumkum Bhagya on Zee TV, playing the role of Abrar Qazi’s father.

Now, Imran has come on board Jagadhatri as the father to the male lead, played by Farman Haider.

We at IWMBuzz.com reported exclusively about Farman Haider and Sonakshi Batra playing the leads in Jagadhatri. Farman was last seen in Pocket Mein Aasmaan, while Sonakshi was last seen Iss Ishq Ka Rabb Rakha. We also wrote about Vishavpreet Kaur playing a vital role. If you have missed our exclusives, you can check it here.

Exclusive: Farman Haider and Sonakshi Batra to play the leads in Rahul Tewary’s Zee TV show Jagadhatri?

Exclusive: Vishavpreet Kaur joins the cast of Zee TV’s Jagadathri

We buzzed Imran, and he confirmed the news to us, saying, “Yes, it has been a 32-year-long association with Zee TV from Tara. It now continues with Jagadhatri.”

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Zee TV has a line-up of fiction launches with Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Ganga Mai Ki Betiyaan, Rashmi Sharma Productions’ Lakshmi Niwas and Jagadhatri, coming from Rahul Tewary.

