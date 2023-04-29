Exclusive: Amit Raghuvanshi bags Dangal's next

Amit Raghuvanshi will be part of the cast of Dangal's next.

Actor Amit Raghuvanshi who was earlier seen in Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 has bagged a plump role in Dangal’s next. We at IWMBuzz.com have been writing exclusively about Shashi Sumeet Productions’ upcoming show on Dangal. The story is about a beautiful girl and her journey ahead.

We also wrote about Alka Kaushal, Parakh Madan bagging prime roles.

We now hear of Amit bagging the main negative lead’s role in the show.

We buzzed Amit but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson and the Producer but did not get revert till we filed the story.

