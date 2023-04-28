Exclusive: Parakh Madan to join the cast of Dangal's next?

Television | News

Parakh Madan will in all likelihood play an interesting role in Dangal's next produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
Actress Parakh Madan who has been playing a challenging role in Zee TV’s Meet, will in all probability join the cast of Dangal’s next. We at IWMBuzz.com have been writing exclusively about Shashi Sumeet Productions’ upcoming show on Dangal. The story is about a beautiful girl and her journey ahead.

We at IWMBuzz.com gave our readers the newsbreak of Sahil Uppal playing the male lead in the show. We also wrote about Alka Kaushal bagging a prime role.

We now hear of Parakh Madan joining the cast to play yet another interesting role. Parakh was recently seen in Qurbaan Hua too on Zee TV.

As per our source, Parakh will in all likelihood join the cast.

We buzzed Parakh but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

