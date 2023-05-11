ADVERTISEMENT
Exclusive: Anindita Chatterjee joins the cast of Sudhir Sharma's Colors show Neerja

Anindita Chatterjee will be part of the cast of the Colors show Neerja, produced by Sunshine Productions. The show will see Rajveer Singh, Aastha Sharma in lead roles.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
11 May,2023 15:37:12
Actress Anindita Chatterjee who was last seen in the Colors show Sherdil Shergill in the role of Surbhi Chandna’s mother has bagged yet another project with Colors. She will now be part of the Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s banner Sunshine Productions’ upcoming show titled Neerja. Rajveer Singh of Udti Ka Naam Rajjo will play the male lead and Aastha Sharma will play the female lead.

We at IWMBuzz.com have reported exclusively about actors Ayub Khan, Kamya Punjabi, Vibha Chibber, Abhishek Rawat joining the cast of the show. We broke the news of Aastha Sharma playing the lead in Neerja.

We now hear of Anindita bagging an important role in the show.

As per a reliable source, “She will play mother to the male lead. She will be paired alongside actor Ayub Khan in the show. Her character will be strong and docile too at the same time.”

We buzzed Anindita but did not get through to her.

Anindita has been part of TV shows Pinjra Khubsurti Ka, Lakshmi Ghar Aayi, Sherdil Shergill in recent times.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

