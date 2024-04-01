Exclusive: Anuradha Rajadhyaksha bags Panorama Entertainment’s Star Plus show

Senior actress Anuradha Rajadhyaksha who is a known name in the Marathi and Hindi film and TV circuit, will soon be back on Hindi TV. She has been roped in to play an integral role in Panorama Entertainment’s upcoming show for Star Plus. The show will see Avinash Mishra and Aarchi Sachdeva in lead roles.

We at IWMBuzz.com reported about Avinash Mishra playing the lead in the show. The actor was last seen in Star Plus’ serial, Faltu. We at IWMBuzz.com wrote exclusively about Marathi actress Savita Malpekar being a part of the show. If you have missed reading it, you can glance it up here.

Producer Suzanna Ghai’s Panorama Entertainment has in recent months come up with a new show for Colors, titled Mangal Lakshmi. The show has Deepika Singh, Naman Shaw, Sanika Daikwad and Sshubham Dipta playing the leads.

Panorama Entertainment has been producing some engaging concepts for TV and OTT space, a few of which include Poison, Mann Ati Sundar, Suhani Si Ek Ladki, Ikyawann Ek Thi Rani Ek Tha Ravan etc. It is working on the ongoing TV show Mann Sundar for Dangal.

