Exclusive: Marathi actress Savita Malpekar joins Avinash Mishra and Aarchi Sachdeva in Panorama Entertainment’s next for Star Plus

Popular Marathi actress Savita Malpekar who is known for her credibility in Marathi cinema will be part of the cast of the upcoming Star Plus show produced by Suzanna Ghai’s Panorama Entertainment. We at IWMBuzz.com reported exclusively about Avinash Mishra roped in to play the male lead in the show. If you have missed reading this article at IWMBuzz.com, you can check it here.

Exclusive: Avinash Mishra to play the lead in Panorama Entertainment’s new show for Star Plus?

As per reports in the media, Aarchi Sachdeva has been roped in as the female lead on the show opposite Avinash.

We now hear of Marathi actress Savita Malpekar being roped in to play a pivotal role.

As per a reliable source, “Savita will be playing a pivotal role, very important in the story plot.”

As for Savita, she has been part of the Marathi films Piluu Bachelor, Jaggu Ani Juliet, Goshta Eka Paithanichi, Mulshi Pattern and Me Shivaji Park.

We buzzed the Producer and the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Producer Suzanna Ghai’s Panorama Entertainment is also bringing on a new show for Colors, titled Mangal Lakshmi. We know of popular actors Deepika Singh and Naman Shaw making a comeback to TV with this show. We have also reported about actors Shubham Dipta Sanika Gaikwad being roped in to play the other leads in the show.

Panorama Entertainment has been producing some engaging concepts for TV and OTT space, a few of which include Poison, Mann Ati Sundar, Suhani Si Ek Ladki, Ikyawann Ek Thi Rani Ek Tha Ravan etc. It is working on the ongoing TV show Mann Sundar for Dangal.

