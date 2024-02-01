Exclusive: Avinash Mishra to play the lead in Panorama Entertainment’s new show for Star Plus?

Popular actor Avinash Mishra who was seen playing the lead in Titlie, will in all likelihood be roped in to play the lead role in Suzana Ghai’s Panorama Entertainment show on Star Plus.

As we know, Producer Suzana Ghai is bringing on a new show for Colors, titled Mangal Lakshmi. We know of popular actors Deepika Singh and Naman Shaw making a comeback to TV with this show. We have also reported about actors Shubham Dipta Sanika Gaikwad being roped in to play the other leads in the show. If you have missed reading the IWMBuzz.com exclusive newsbreaks on this show, you can read it here.

Exclusive: Diya aur Baati Hum fame Deepika Singh to make a comeback as lead in Colors’ next?

Exclusive: Naman Shaw joins Deepika Singh as the lead in Colors’ next

We now hear of the banner coming up with a new show for Star Plus.

As per a reliable source, “While Mangal Lakshmi on Colors will be the Hindi remake of a show down South, the show on Star Plus will be a Marathi show remake.”

We now hear that Avinash Mishra is in advanced talks to play the lead of the show.

We buzzed Avinash but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.