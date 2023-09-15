Television | News

Anushka Merchande who was last seen in Main Hoon Aparajita will play the lead role in Dangal's new show Sasuji Tune Meri Kadar Na Jani. The show will be produced by Triangle Film Company.

Actress Anushka Merchande who has featured in TV shows Banni Chow Home Delivery, Chikoo Yeh Ishq Nachay, Main Hoon Aparajita has bagged the lead face in an upcoming TV show. She was also seen in Khuda Hafiz 2. She will play the lead in Nikhil Sinha’s Triangle Film Company’s new show for Dangal titled Sasuji Tune Meri Kadar Na Jani, which will speak about the relationship between a mother-in-law and a daughter-in-law.

The show is creatively helmed by Siddhartha Vankar, who has earlier helmed successful shows Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey, Teri Meri Doriyaann etc. He will be the Showrunner of the project.

We at IWMBuzz.com have already reported exclusively about versatile performer Sucheta Khanna, Jiten Lalwani and Purva Parag being part of the show, playing the titular role of the Sasuji. If you have missed reading the story, you can check it here.

Exclusive: Sucheta Khanna bags Triangle Film Company’s Dangal show Sasuji Tune Meri Kadar Na Jani

Exclusive: Jiten Lalwani and Purva Parag bag Triangle Film Company’s Dangal show Sasuji Tune Meri Kadar Na Jani

We now hear of Anushka bagging the lead role of the bahu in the show.

