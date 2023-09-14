Television | News

Actors Jiten Lalwani and Purva Parag will be part of the cast of Dangal's new show Sasuji Tune Meri Kadar Na Jani. The show is produced by Triangle Film Company.

The show is creatively helmed by Siddhartha Vankar, who has earlier helmed successful shows Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey, Teri Meri Doriyaann etc. He will be the Showrunner of the project.

The show is creatively helmed by Siddhartha Vankar, who has earlier helmed successful shows Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey, Teri Meri Doriyaann etc. He will be the Showrunner of the project.

Now, we hear of Jiten Lalwani (last seen in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin) and Purva Parag (also last seen in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin) will play pivotal roles in the show.

