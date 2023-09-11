Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (4 - 10 September): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more

GEC shows on Hindi Television are always high on drama!! IWMBuzz.com has always been at the forefront, giving our readers updates about newsbreaks related to TV, spoilers, and even engaging and interesting snippets of your favourite shows and actors. We extend our Updates on Television with a new Column that will bring together the interesting drama and high points in the week gone by.

Anupamaa, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw over the last week major drama with Pakhi and Anupamaa continuing to be at loggerheads. While Anupamaa saw very well the deceitful act of Adhik, Pakhi was blind in her love for her husband. We saw how Adhik and Barkha joined hands in framing Romil. Now, Anupamaa realized that Romil was innocent and that all was done by Adhik. She challenged Adhik and told him that she would expose him. However, Pakhi threatened her mother that if she continued to intervene in her marital life, she would do something for which Anupamaa would repent later. Rakshabandhan came to bring some happiness to the families. Shah house eagerly waited for Pakhi to arrive to tie Rakhi for her brothers. However, they invited only Pakhi and not Adhik. When Pakhi learnt about this, she got humiliated. She put up a condition that for her to tie rakhi, Anupamaa and Anuj had to consent to give Adhik the new project. Later, at Adhik’s request, Pakhi agreed to go to the Shah house for Rakshabandhan. However, she did not reach Shah house after leaving the Kapadia house. She went missing and this brought in a shock wave within the family. Anupamaa blamed Adhik for it and lodged a police complaint against him. However, Adhik told Vanraj that Anupamaa could be responsible for Pakhi’s going away. This brought in a fight between Vanraj and Anupamaa. However, both the parents were worried and tense for their daughter as she continued to be missing.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw over the last week major drama with Janmashtami puja bringing some happiness. The Goenka and Birla families joined for the puja. However, a few ladies did not allow Akshara to do the puja and sing aarti as she was a widow, and it was not even one year since she lost her husband. Akshara, however, showed her braveness as she handled the situation well. Abhir and Ruhi who were dressed up as Krishna and Radha for the occasion, motivated Akshara to do the puja. Akshara sang the aarti vandhan and all celebrated Rakshabandhan in style. Later, during the Dahi Handi rituals, it was the boys vs. girls wherein Abhimanyu and Akshara participated against each other. It was Akshara who won the contest. An unfortunate fire broke out at the premises. The worst affected were Manjiri and Abhir. Manjiri was caught in a room which got engulfed in fire. Abhir went into the washroom and found himself locked up inside it with smoke coming inside the room. Abhimanyu and Akshara put up a brave front and saved Abhir. However, when Abhimanyu was about to save Manjiri, he took time to save another family. During this period Manjiri fainted. Though she was rescued later, she was not responding to treatment. The doctor feared that she might go into a coma. This brought about the talk in the family that Abhimanyu was careless and could have saved his mother sooner. Abhimanyu was blamed for Manjiri’s condition which he took to heart. He got numb while Manjiri struggled to survive. However, it required music therapy from Akshara for Manjiri to recover. The families were happy with Manjiri’s recovery, but Abhimanyu continued to avoid his mother as he was a careless son. Akshara tried to motivate him and took him as a friend. But Abhimanyu decided to resign from his job.

Kundali Bhagya, the Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms saw over the last week Nidhi’s plan of sending a snake charmer to kill Preeta backfiring. Instead of attacking Preeta, the snake bit Kavya. Kavya’s condition worsened and the family was worried for her. Rajveer gave Kavya the best Rakshabandhan gift by endangering himself and sucking out the poison from her body. This raised doubts about his intention behind the act. During Rakshabandhan, Preeta got her memory back and wanted to meet Kavya. Also, during Rakshabandhan, Kavya decided to ask Rajveer to stay for Rakhi as she wanted to tie Rakhi to him. This angered Shaurya and he left. However, Nidhi calmed Shaurya and brought him for Rakhi celebrations. Kavya tied Rakhi to Rajveer and Shaurya. Meanwhile, Preeta realized that Nidhi wanted to attack her and asked Srishti to take her to Luthra Mansion. Preeta and Srishti got to know from Shambhu that he was hired by Nidhi to kill Preeta. They wanted to find out why Nidhi wanted to kill Preeta. Later, Preeta decided to go to the Luthra house alone. She entered the house and started searching for Nidhi.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the Sony SAB show produced by Neela Telefilms saw over the last week Bhide being asked by Tapu to write a shlok from Bhagavat Gita on the blackboard. However, Bhide decided to test Tapu. This ended in a fight between Tapu and Bhide. Bhide went to Jethalal and complained to him about Tapu. This brought about a fight between Bhide and Jetha. Tapu later apologized to Bhide and as punishment, he told Bhide that Tapu Sena would not do the Dahi Handi ritual this year. However, a saint came to Gokuldham and gave them an Iccha Purti Matki and told them that whoever broke the matki during Dahi Handi, will have all the wishes getting fulfilled. All in the Golkuldham Society gathered for an emergency meeting on who would break the Iccha Purti Matki. They decided mutually that it would be Popatlal breaking the matki. They wanted Poptlal to break it during Janmashtami, and pray that he would get married. However, Popatlal had other plans with the Matki.

Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment saw over the last week the party going on in full swing. The media asked Jordan and Elahi to dance together. During the dance, Jordan made Elahi uncomfortable, which resulted in Elahi slapping Jordan in front of the guests and media. Jahaan and Elahi talked when Elahi was crying thinking about the slap incident. He gave a handkerchief that was given to him by her in the past when they were in love. They remembered that special memory. Maheep supported Elahi and told all that Jordan was wrong. Jordan was shocked to see his mother going against him. Maheep put Dolly’s life in danger. This incident resulted in Jahaan agreeing to marry Elahi for the sake of his mother. This angered Elahi. While Dolly was visibly very happy and excited about her son Jahaan’s wedding with Elahi, Jordan got angry. Maheep however, took Jordan to a room and locked him up there. Elahi in the meanwhile, told Jordan that she will put up a fake marriage act with Jahaan for the sake of Dolly.

Teri Meri Doriyaann, the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment saw over the last week huge drama with Seerat being adamant in getting her love Angad. She openly talked about the same before Sahiba. Sahiba was shocked to know that Seerat harboured ambitions of getting Angad and was confident about it. Her misunderstanding got more proof when Angad accidentally ended up confessing his love before Seerat, assuming her to be Sahiba. Sahiba was witness to this love confession of Angad. But Angad was totally unaware that he opened up about his heart’s feelings to Seerat and not to Sahiba. While Angad remained unaware, Sahiba believed that Angad loved Seerat. She decided to leave the house. During her Tajposhi ceremony, Sahiba refused to take the huge responsibility. She shocked Angad and all in the family by saying that she was leaving the house. Angad was completely confused as to why Sahiba took this decision after he expressed his love for her.

