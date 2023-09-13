Television | News

Versatile actor Sucheta Khanna will play the titular role in Triangle Film Company's new show for Dangal titled Sasuji Tune Meri Kadar Na Jani. Read this news here.

Actress Sucheta Khanna who is known for her versatile and challenging portrayals in TV shows Lapataganj, Meri Hanikarak Biwi, Shrimaan Shrimati Phir Se, Excuse Me Madam, Jijaji Chhat Parr Hai, Apki Nazron Ne Samjha etc, has bagged the titular role in Dangal’s next. She will play the main role in Nikhil Sinha’s banner Triangle Film Company’s upcoming show for Dangal. Titled Sasuji Tune Meri Kadar Na Jani, the show will speak about the relationship between a mother-in-law and a daughter-in-law.

The show is creatively helmed by Siddhartha Vankar, who has earlier helmed successful shows Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey, Teri Meri Doriyaann etc. He will be the Showrunner of the project.

Sucheta, we get to hear has been roped in to play the Sasuji’s role in the show. Sucheta is a prolific actress, who has challenged herself with varied roles in her long career. This role will be yet another feather in the cap for the actress. She was last seen in Star Bharat’s Woh Hai Albelaa.

We buzzed Sucheta but did not get through to her for a comment.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Triangle Film Company has produced exceptional shows for TV like Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, Akbar Birbal, Adventure of Hatim etc.

