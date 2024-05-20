Exclusive: Asawari Joshi joins the cast of Sony TV’s Jubilee Talkies

Asawari Joshi the seasoned actress will be part of the cast of Sony TV’s upcoming show Jubilee Talkies, which appears to be an interesting concept. The first promo of the show has enthralled fans and they are looking forward to knowing more about the show. The promo introduced the female lead Khushi Dubey and the male lead Abhishek Bajaj. The show is produced by Saurabh Tewari’s Parin Multimedia. We at IWMBuzz.com hear that versatile actress Asawari Joshi will play a vital role in the show.

Asawari Joshi who is a popular Marathi and Hindi artist is a prolific performer. She was last seen in Sony TV’s Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi.

Now, the news is that she will play a predominant character in Jubilee Talkies.

We also wrote bout Sanjay Narvekar bagging a pivotal role.

As per a reliable source, “Asawari is presently shooting for the show.”

We buzzed the actress but did not get through for comments.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

