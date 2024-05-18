Exclusive: Sanjay Narvekar joins the cast of Saurabh Tewari’s Jubilee Talkies for Sony TV

Seasoned actor Sanjay Narvekar who is presently seen in Rolling Tales Production show Udne Ki Aasha for Star Plus, will be seen in yet another show on TV. He has joined the cast of Saurabh Tewari’s banner Parin Multimedia’s upcoming show Jubilee Talkies for Sony TV. As we know, Khushi Dubey and Abhishek Bajaj will play the leads in this show.

We now hear of Sanjay Narvekar bagging an interesting role.

As per a reliable source, “Sanjay who is a prolific performer is playing the lovable father in Udne Ki Aasha at the moment. However, he will be seen in a contrasting role, that of a negative shade in Jubilee Talkies. He will be seen juggling both the shows.”

