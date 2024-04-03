Exclusive: Aashiqana Jodi, Zayn Ibad Khan and Khushi Dubey in contention to play leads in Saurabh Tewari’s next for Sony TV?

Saurabh Tewari’s Parin Multimedia is working on a new project for Sony TV. The yet-untitled show is said to be a romance and action-based concept. We at IWMBuzz.com have heard about the lead actors being on the verge of getting finalized for the show. We have heard that the Aashiqana pair of Zayn Ibad Khan and Khushi Dubey hold high chances of sharing screen space yet again, in this TV show.

As we know, Zayn and Khushi who played the roles of Yash and Chikki in the Gul Khan produced Disney+ Hotstar series Aashiqana, soon became the talk of the town, for their remarkable and magical onscreen pairing. The series was a success, and a big credit for this went to the lead pair on board the series.

We at IWMBuzz.com hear that Zayn and Khushi are in contention and bag high chances of playing the leads in the show.

As per a reliable source, “Zayn and Khushi seem to be the chosen pair for the show. However, the talks are underway and confirmations are yet to happen on the same.”

Are all the Zayn and Khushi fans excited about this news?

As we know, Zayn has featured in Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, while Khushi Dubey is presently seen as the lead in Aankh Micholi. The show is all set to wrap up soon.

We buzzed Zayn and Khushi but did not get through to them.

We only hope that this pair bags the show, and is all set to rock with their magical chemistry again!!

We reached out to the Producer Saurabh Tewari and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.