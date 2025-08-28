Exclusive: Ashish Kaul to do a cameo in Dangal TV’s Paro Sang Dev

Senior actor Ashish Kaul, who is presently seen in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season as Harshad Chopda’s onscreen father, will now join the cast of Dangal TV‘s upcoming show Paro Sang Dev, produced by Nandita Mehra and Bhairavi Raichura’s banner 24 Frames.

Paro Sang Dev will see Jahnavi Soni and Arjun Verma playing the lead roles. The show’s promo has captivated viewers with its intriguing concept, wherein the protagonist, Arjun, is shown wearing his groom’s attire, along with his bride, Parvati. However, when they wait for their train to arrive, we see the bride getting up and moving away, only to be replaced by another girl, also named Parvati, who is also in her bridal attire. The show will be the journey of Parvati, who is a mismatch in Dev’s life, but is forced by circumstances to be his wife.

We at IWMBuzz.com have already reported exclusively about actors Dipti Kashyap, Dipti Thapar, Sapna Madaan joining the cast in vital roles. If you have not read our stories, you can check them here.

Exclusive: Dipti Kashyap joins the cast of Dangal TV’s Paro Sang Dev

Exclusive: Sapna Madaan joins the cast of Dangal TV’s Paro Sang Dev

We now hear that Ashish Kaul will have a cameo role in Paro Sang Dev.

As per a reliable source, “Ashish Kaul will play the father of the male lead.”

We buzzed the actor, but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson, but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.