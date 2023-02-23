Seasoned actor Bakul Thakkar who is a film and TV actor, was seen in a prominent role in Colors’ Naagin 6. Now, he will be seen in the upcoming Balaji Telefilms’ show titled Bekaboo. The show is a fantasy revenge drama which is said to be based on the lines of Beauty and the Beast, will be the next big fiction launch on Colors. The show has Shalin Bhanot, Eisha Singh and Monalisa playing the leads. Zain Imam, Shivangi Joshi will play crucial roles in the show. The show revolves around the epic saga of a pari and a rakshas, who are unaware of their magical legacies.

We at IWMBuzz.com have reported exclusively about actors Monalisa, Chetan Hansraj, Rushal Parakh, Nitin Bhatia, Ravi Jhankal, Ssanjay Sswaraaj playing crucial roles.

We now hear of Bakul Thakkar playing a key role in the show.

As per a reliable source, “He will be seen as the father figure to the lead.”

