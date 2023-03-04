Actor Digvijay Purohit who is known for his films Jodhaa Akbar, Dishoom and TV shows Baalveer Returns 2, Vighnaharth Ganesh etc, will soon enter the Colors’ weekend band show Naagin 6. Producer by Balaji Telefilms, Naagin 6 is getting into a leap phase wherein new tracks will emerge. He was last seen in Sadak 2 and State of Siege, the web project.

Digvijay Purohit, we hear has started shooting for the show. He will play a Sardar character, and will be part of a new family that will be introduced.

Media reports state that seasoned actress Sheeba Akashdeep will return to TV after five years with Naagin 6.

As per our reliable source, “Sheeba and Digvijay’s characters will be part of the new Punjabi family. They will play a couple. They will play an integral role in the coming track.”

