Dipti Avlani, the talented actress, who is known for her work in projects like Lupt, 200: Halla Ho and Mere Sai – Shraddha Aur Saburi, has bagged a new show. As per a credible source, the actress will be seen in Atrangii’s new show Baghin.

Produced by ace writer, director, and producer Guruodev Bhalla, the plot is said to be loosely based on the Mahesh Bhatt film starring Rahul Roy, titled Junoon. We at IWMBuzz.com earlier reported about actors Dolphin Dwivedi, Krip Kapur Suri, Manish Khanna, Shalini Mahhall bagging prime roles in the show.

