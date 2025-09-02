Exclusive: Divyaalakshmi to feature in Swastik Productions’ Chalo Bulawa Aaya Hai for Sony Entertainment Television

Actress Divyaalakshmi, who was seen in the successful Colors TV mythological Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav, will join the cast of Sony Entertainment Television’s upcoming socio-mytho show Chalo Bulawa Aaya Hai. Produced by Swastik Productions, the show has already gone on the floor and is expected to launch soon.

The tale will be of a small girl who is devoted to the Goddess Vaishno Devi. We at IWMBuzz.com have reported exclusively that Avinesh Rekhi, Aleya Ghosh and child actress Payoja Srivastava are playing the leads. We also wrote about Puneet Vasishtha playing the antagonist in the show. If you have missed reading the story, you can check it here.

Exclusive: Aleya Ghosh and Payoja Srivastava join Avinesh Rekhi in Swastik Productions’ Chalo Bulawa Aaya Hai

Exclusive: Puneet Vasishtha to play the antagonist in Sony Entertainment Television’s Chalo Bulawa Aaya Hai

Now, we hear that Divyaalakshmi will play a vital role in the show. Divyaa has also been part of popular TV shows like Pushpa Impossible, FIR etc.

As per a reliable source, “Divyaa will play a hatke role, colourful and different. She will be seen as a social media influencer in the village she lives in.”

We buzzed Divyaa, but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson, but did not get a response till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.