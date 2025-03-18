Exclusive: Dolly Chawla joins the cast of Zee TV’s Tum Se Tum Tak

Zee TV is going big with its next fiction launch with Prateek Sharma’s banner Studio LSD’s upcoming love tale featuring Sharad Kelkar and Niharika Chouksey. Titled Tum Se Tum Tak, the show will be the love story of a middle-aged man and a much younger girl. With this show, Sharad makes a return to television after eight long years.

Studio LSD has Jamai No 1 rolling presently on Zee TV. The banner also launched a new show on Sun Neo recently, titled Rishton Se Bandhi Gauri.

We at IWMBuzz.com have written exclusively about Nasirr Khan being a part of the show in a vital cast. Reports are in the media of Vandana Pathak also returning to TV after six years. She was earlier part of the same banner’s show on Zee TV, Manmohini.

We at IWMBuzz.com hear that Dolly Chawla will join the cast of the show to play a vital role. Dolly has done TV shows like Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana, Naye Shaadi Ke Siyape, Main Mayke Chali Jaungi, Tum Dekte Rahiyo etc.

We buzzed Dolly but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.