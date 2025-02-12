Exclusive: Savi Thakur and Eshaa Pathak to play leads in Studio LSD’s new show for Sun Neo

Producer Prateek Sharma’s banner Studio LSD is presently bankrolling Suman Indori on Colors and Jamai No 1 on Zee TV. The banner will soon start work on a new show for Sun Neo, which is the free-to-air Hindi entertainment channel of Sun Network.

Studio LSD will come up with a family drama for Sun Neo soon.

IWMBuzz.com has got the exclusive newsbreak regarding the lead cast of the show.

Actor Savi Thakur who has done shows like Namah, Laal Banarasi etc, will play the male lead in the show. Eshaa Pathak who played the lead in Anokhaa Bandhan will play the female lead in this show.

As per a reliable source, “The family drama will be an Indore-based concept with shoot having started for the show.”

We buzzed the actors but did not get through to them.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Sun Neo’s show Saajha Sindoor is slated to go off-air soon. Sun Neo has the shows Chhathi Maiyya ki Bitiya and Ishq Jabariya, their flagship shows doing well. As we know, Sun Neo, the new Hindi GEC channel is owned by Sun Network After conquering other markets, the media network is now ready to captivate the Hindi heartland with its Hindi shows. This new show will be a fresh addition to the programming lineup of Sun Neo.

